Billie Eilish Poses With Elmo In Adorable New 'Sesame Street' Photo

One of Sesame Street's biggest stars has shared a never-before-seen photo with Billie Eilish. Elmo took to his social media accounts to post the adorable pic which shows him and the hitmaker, with her blonde hair, posing together on a stoop. "When Elmo's with you Ms.[Billie Eilish], Elmo's happier than ever! Ha ha ha! Elmo loves you!" he captioned the photo tagging Eilish and adding a red heart emoji at the end.

The photo comes from the singer's appearance on the beloved children's program back in the fall of 2021. Eilish sang a special rendition of her hit song "Happier Than Ever" with the Count.