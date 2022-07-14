Billie Eilish Poses With Elmo In Adorable New 'Sesame Street' Photo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 14, 2022
One of Sesame Street's biggest stars has shared a never-before-seen photo with Billie Eilish. Elmo took to his social media accounts to post the adorable pic which shows him and the hitmaker, with her blonde hair, posing together on a stoop. "When Elmo's with you Ms.[Billie Eilish], Elmo's happier than ever! Ha ha ha! Elmo loves you!" he captioned the photo tagging Eilish and adding a red heart emoji at the end.
The photo comes from the singer's appearance on the beloved children's program back in the fall of 2021. Eilish sang a special rendition of her hit song "Happier Than Ever" with the Count.
When Elmo's with you Ms. @billieeilish, Elmo's happier than ever! Ha ha ha! Elmo loves you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fVBS36d3an— Elmo (@elmo) July 14, 2022
In the Sesame Street version of the song, the F-word included in the album was taken out. “When I’m counting with you, I’m happier than ever," Eilish sings as she's joined by the Count. In her documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, the singer revealed the meaning behind the song, saying it's about "nothing even specific that they did. You’re just not happy being with them. You can’t even explain it. I can’t even explain.” She's also said that the track is one the most therapeutic songs she's ever written, according to Nylon. “Cause I just screamed my lungs out and could barely talk afterwards, which was very satisfying to me somehow,” she said. “I had wanted to get those screams out for a very long time, and it was very nice to.”