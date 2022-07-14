Child Left Alone In Las Vegas Hotel Room Dies From Fentanyl-Laced Pill

A four-year-old child died in a Las Vegas hotel room after ingesting a fentanyl-laced pill. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that the child's mother, Amber Mitchell, left her two sons alone while she went to play poker at The Orleans Hotel.

Mitchell told police that she returned to the room to check on the boys around 1 a.m. and woke one of them up to go the bathroom. She said that he was "really groggy, as though he was still sleepy."

She admitted that a friend she met playing poker at another casino had come to her room and laid out several pills on the sink in the bathroom. She told investigators that she thought they were Oxycodone and that her friend took a photo because he planned to sell them.

She thought her son may have taken one of the pills and did a Google search on the dangers of Oxycodone. Mitchell said she thought the boy would be fine and went back down to the casino to play poker. When she returned to the room around 3:30 a.m., she found him unresponsive with blood coming out of his mouth.

Paramedics were called, and the boy was pronounced dead. Her other son, who is six years old, also ingested one of the bills and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown, but he is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Detectives tested the pills and determined they contained fentanyl.

Mitchell accepted the blame for what happened and told police that she doesn't "deserve children."

"I was irresponsible, I may as well have given them the pill because I wasn't watching them. I failed them, and I'm guilty for not being there," she told investigators.

Mitchell is facing three felony counts of child abuse with substantial bodily harm and one felony count of drug possession with intent to sell.