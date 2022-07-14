Minnesota 'America's Got Talent' Contestant Brings Sofia Vergara To Tears

A Minneapolis born-and-raised singer recently brought actress Sofia Vergara to tears during the sixth round of America's Got Talent auditions, according to American Songwriter.

39-year-old Wyn Starks closed the show by singing his original song, "Who I Am." The track is a tribute to his twin brother, Kenny, who recently died due to a COVID-related illness. The Nashville-based singer explained the song discusses his journey to becoming Wyn Starks and was one of his brother's favorites.

“I’m a twin and recently lost my twin brother,” he shared, holding back tears (as transcribed by American Songwriter). “It’s been really hard. He was one of my biggest supporters, so to be here means everything to me … I’m doing this for him. I want to do this and honor him.”

After Starks finished performing the song, he received two standing ovations: One from the three judges who were present, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Vergara (Howie Mandel was out sick), and another from the crowd. Starks also left judge Vergara in tears. She lost her older brother Rafael in 1998 when he was murdered in a kidnapping attempt. The Modern Family actress said she loved the song and could relate to Starks' grief.

“That was amazing,” Vergara said. “I’m so sorry for your loss. I know what that means. I lost my brother too, and I cannot even imagine how it is to lose a twin, because that bond has to be something unexplainable.”

After his performance, Starks received a "yes" from all three judges.