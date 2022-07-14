This Is The Best Hospital In Louisiana

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities.

Stacker analyzed data from the Lown Institute Hospital Index to determine the best hospitals in each state and how they measure up to other medical centers around the country. In addition to analyzing a hospital's civic leadership, like its charity work, staff pay and financial aid, the index looked at other major components that make a medical center great, such as patient outcomes and value of care.

One hospital in Louisiana stood out above the rest: Abbeville General Hospital. According to the report, this Abbeville hospital ranked as the best hospital in the state and came in at No. 30 overall for hospitals nationwide. It has between 50 and 99 beds and received a score of A for the categories patience outcomes, value of care and equity.

Two other Louisiana hospitals were also recognized on the list. With 200-299 beds, St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington ranked No. 205 nationally, receiving As in patient outcome and value of care and a B in equity, for an overall score of A. Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge ranked No. 261 nationally with an overall score of A, with similar scores as St. Tammany. Ochsner has between 100-199 beds.

