This Is The Most Supernatural City In Illinois

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 14, 2022

Ghost walking on meadow
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?

GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city.

According to the data, Chicago is the most supernatural city in Illinois. It clocked in at 495 total sightings, with 19 ghost sightings and a whopping 476 UFO sightings. Check out the rest of the top 15 most supernatural cities in Illinois, along with their respective number of sightings, below.

  1. Chicago: 19 ghost sightings and 476 UFO sightings
  2. Rockford: 60 ghost sightings and 140 UFO sightings
  3. Tinley Park: 1 ghost sighting and 168 UFO sightings
  4. Peoria: 23 ghost sightings and 51 UFO sightings
  5. Aurora: 39 ghost sightings and 34 UFO sightings
  6. Plainfield: 13 ghost sightings and 56 UFO sightings
  7. Springfield: 13 ghost sightings and 34 UFO sightings
  8. Oak Lawn: 29 ghost sightings and 51 UFO sightings
  9. Orlando Park: 5 ghost sightings and 48 UFO sightings
  10. Naperville: 12 ghost sightings and 39 UFO sightings
  11. Elgin: 21 ghost sightings and 26 UFO sightings
  12. Joliet: 10 ghost sightings and 33 UFO sightings
  13. Crystal Lake: 15 ghost sightings and 27 UFO sightings
  14. Bloomington: 4 ghost sightings and 36 UFO sightings
  15. Northbrook: 2 ghost sightings and 37 UFO sightings
