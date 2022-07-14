This Is The Most Supernatural City In Illinois

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?

GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city.

According to the data, Chicago is the most supernatural city in Illinois. It clocked in at 495 total sightings, with 19 ghost sightings and a whopping 476 UFO sightings. Check out the rest of the top 15 most supernatural cities in Illinois, along with their respective number of sightings, below.