This Is The Most Supernatural City In Michigan
By Taylor Linzinmeir
July 14, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?
GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city.
According to the data, Grand Rapids is the most supernatural city in Michigan. It clocked in at 150 total sightings, with 23 ghost sightings and a whopping 127 UFO sightings. Check out the rest of the top 15 most supernatural cities in Michigan, along with their respective number of sightings, below.
- Grand Rapids: 23 ghost sightings and 127 UFO sightings
- Detroit: 9 ghost sightings and 107 UFO sightings
- Lansing: 19 ghost sightings and 76 UFO sightings
- Flint: 25 ghost sightings and 58 UFO sightings
- Ann Arbor: 23 ghost sightings and 54 UFO sightings
- Muskegon: 44 ghost sightings and 33 UFO sightings
- Monroe: 48 ghost sightings and 27 UFO sightings
- Warren: 20 ghost sightings and 48 UFO sightings
- Jackson: 28 ghost sightings and 34 UFO sightings
- Bay City: 43 ghost sightings and 18 UFO sightings
- Saginaw: 29 ghost sightings and 25 UFO sightings
- Kalamazoo: 4 ghost sightings and 49 UFO sightings
- Ypsilanti: 17 ghost sightings and 34 UFO sightings
- Sterling Heights: 18 ghost sightings and 33 UFO sightings
- Dearborn: 24 ghost sightings 25 UFO sightings