This Is The Most Supernatural City In Michigan

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?

GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city.

According to the data, Grand Rapids is the most supernatural city in Michigan. It clocked in at 150 total sightings, with 23 ghost sightings and a whopping 127 UFO sightings. Check out the rest of the top 15 most supernatural cities in Michigan, along with their respective number of sightings, below.