This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Georgia

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, Slutty Vegan serves the best fries in the entire state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best fries in all of Georgia:

"Atlanta's Slutty Vegan is a buzzy, saucy, Black-owned and operated all plant-based restaurant. They make indulgent, stacked burgers made with Impossible meat, all served with either crinkle-cut or straight fries sprinkled with "slut dust," a savory and secret spice mix. This place has a huge social media following and has gotten lots of press attention, so go see what all the fuss is about if you're in Atlanta. There are three locations and a roving food truck that posts daily updates on Instagram on its whereabouts."

For more information regarding the best fries in each state visit HERE.