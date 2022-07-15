Maya Hawke Reveals How Acting Has Inspired Her Musical Career

Maya Hawke may be best known for her role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, but she's also a very talented musician. Last month, she announced her sophomore album Moss and shared its lead single "Thérèse," and during an interview with NME the actress/singer-songwriter revealed how acting has inspired her music.

“It’s written from the point of view of my high school self,” she said about the new album, noting that it comprises “songs I wish I’d written when I was 15.”

To get into that zone, Hawke took inspiration from past acting roles where she played a character younger than her actual age. “In the acting world, you often get cast to play 14 at 16, 16 at 20 – what’s cool about that is you know a lot more about what it means to be 14 when you’re 16," she explained. "So I’ve been taking that ethos and using it in my music.”

Moss is slated for a September 23 release. Listen to "Thérèse" above.

Hawke isn't the only Stranger Things star who's gearing up to release new music. Joe Keery (who plays Steve Harrington) is prepping his second album under the moniker Djo. DECIDE is slated to come out September 16, just a week before Hawke's album.