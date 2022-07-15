Maya Hawke Reveals How Acting Has Inspired Her Musical Career

By Katrina Nattress

July 15, 2022

Maya Hawke may be best known for her role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, but she's also a very talented musician. Last month, she announced her sophomore album Moss and shared its lead single "Thérèse," and during an interview with NME the actress/singer-songwriter revealed how acting has inspired her music.

“It’s written from the point of view of my high school self,” she said about the new album, noting that it comprises “songs I wish I’d written when I was 15.”

To get into that zone, Hawke took inspiration from past acting roles where she played a character younger than her actual age. “In the acting world, you often get cast to play 14 at 16, 16 at 20 – what’s cool about that is you know a lot more about what it means to be 14 when you’re 16," she explained. "So I’ve been taking that ethos and using it in my music.”

Moss is slated for a September 23 release. Listen to "Thérèse" above.

Hawke isn't the only Stranger Things star who's gearing up to release new music. Joe Keery (who plays Steve Harrington) is prepping his second album under the moniker Djo. DECIDE is slated to come out September 16, just a week before Hawke's album.

Maya Hawke
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.