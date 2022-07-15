One Arizona Eatery Among America's Greatest Roadside Restaurants

Roadside restaurants are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food.

Cheapism compiled a list of America's greatest roadside restaurants. The website states, "America is full of noteworthy roadside restaurants, places that showcase some of the most memorable and unique regional cuisines the country has to offer."

According to the list, one Arizona eatery is among America's greatest roadside restaurants. Jalapeño Bucks in Mesa made the list. The website explains:

"A historic and charming roadside stand off the 202 Loop in Mesa, Jalepeño Bucks serves Arizona-style barbecue as well as a menu of new wave Mexican soul food. This food stop has attracted generations of locals as well as countless visitors who come for popular menu items such as the brisket and the pulled pork. And don't miss off-menu items such as the PB&J brisket sandwich. It's amid a citrus grove that dates back to 1915, and after lunch you can stock up on fresh fruit at the onsite B&B Farm."

Click here to check out the full list of America's greatest roadside restaurants.