Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation At San Francisco International Airport

The international terminal at San Francisco International Airport was evacuated on Friday (July 15) night because of a bomb threat. Authorities discovered a suspicious package around 8:15 p.m. and "deemed the item possibly incendiary."

Hundreds of passengers were forced to leave the terminal, while the AirTrain and Bay Area Rapid Transit trains were suspended.

Officials didn't give the all-clear to reopen the terminal until four hours later. While there were reports that a man was detained in connection with the incident, the San Francisco Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing and noted that no arrests have been made.

"The SFPD EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] Unit safely removed several suspicious packages that were in question from the airport, making the terminal safe to resume normal operations," the department said in a statement. "Airport employees and passengers are allowed to enter all airport terminals. At this time, there is no arrest to mention, which remains an active investigation."

Airport officials warned passengers to expect some lingering delays and advised travelers to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.