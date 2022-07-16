Britney Spears Takes Us Back With Rare Singing Video Of Her Iconic Song

Britney Spears took center stage in her home to give her nearly 42 million Instagram followers a blast from the past.

The pop star took a mirror selfie video of her singing her 1998 smash hit "...Baby One More Time" while she was doing laundry, she said on Instagram. This is the first time in quite a while where Britney sings publicly. "I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long 🤷🏼‍♀️," she captioned the video.

The song, however, has different lyrics than the ones we know from the '90s. Well, lyric. In the chorus, Britney now sings, "When I'm not with you, I lose my mind / Give me a f---ing sign!" She called it her "different version of 'Baby.'"

"Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of 'Baby,'" Britney said. She went on to say her team of producers turned down the idea of an updated version of the song — and other songs in her catalog. "But have the producers actually work for me and put it together 🎵 … a start … but as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5 minute version of 4 remixed songs 🎥 to a T not even having to give effort or dance 💃🏼 …"

Britney said she spilled the tea because she is "aware of my love and passion to sing," adding that her own family "made a fool" of her. "The truth is a f---ing b---- !!! ... I'm not going to be a victim !!!" she said.

In the same post, the newlywed also shared more details about her 13-year conservatorship, saying her "womanhood was ruined":

"I worked my a-- off then I was locked up in one place … It’s too late ⏰… Like I said, they ruined it for me🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ Pssss I thought it was 'ask and you shall receive' but uhhhhh all I knew was 'NO MAAM, SORRY' !!!! They stood at my door and told me I can’t have my keys to my car and told me I couldn’t leave on my own … 'SORRY MAAM … we have to follow the rules'!!! They made me feel like nothing … every single one of them !!! Like I said before … they took away my rights … my womanhood was ruined !!!"

