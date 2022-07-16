Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Felony Drug Charges

By Dani Medina

July 16, 2022

Photo: Main Jail Bureau

Kodak Black was arrested Friday (July 15) in Florida on felony drug charges after a traffic stop.

The 25-year-old rapper was stopped by Florida Highway Patrol in Fort Lauderdale for illegal window tint and expired tags, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. When Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, opened his car door, officials got a whiff of marijuana, prompting a search.

Police found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash during the search, according to TMZ.

The "Super Gremlin" rapper was then arrested and booked into Broward County's Main Jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking in oxycodone.

The arrest comes a week before Black's scheduled performance at Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday, July 24 alongside headliner Kendrick Lamar and other artists including Lil Baby, Trippie Redd and Moneybagg Yo.

