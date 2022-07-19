Seattle Suburb Among The Best Small Towns In Washington

There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else.

That's why Travel + Leisure put the spotlight on 11 small towns in the Evergreen State. One Seattle suburb made the cut, and that honor goes to Gig Harbor!

Located in Pierce County, this waterfront destination is getting more attention from travelers and tourists thanks to its rich food scene, natural views, water activities, and gondolas!