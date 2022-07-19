Seattle Suburb Among The Best Small Towns In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

July 19, 2022

Kayaking In The Pacific Northwest
Photo: Getty Images

There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else.

That's why Travel + Leisure put the spotlight on 11 small towns in the Evergreen State. One Seattle suburb made the cut, and that honor goes to Gig Harbor!

Located in Pierce County, this waterfront destination is getting more attention from travelers and tourists thanks to its rich food scene, natural views, water activities, and gondolas!

Writers also explained why they picked Gig Harbor:

"It's hard to find a waterfront more picturesque than the one at Gig Harbor. With snowy Mount Rainier as the backdrop and evergreen forests, white boats, and the cobalt waters of the Puget Sound in the foreground, it's the quintessential Washington postcard. These beautiful views can be enjoyed throughout, from strolling along the historic waterfront or visiting the Harbor History Museum. Nearby, you'll find state parks and nature areas like Kopachuck State Park with lovely views and hiking trails. Located a short drive from Tacoma, it's easy to pop over to Gig Harbor for a leisurely afternoon or day trip."

Click HERE to check out Travel + Leisure's full list.

