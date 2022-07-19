Tire Pops Off Car, Kills Georgia Woman Walking Down Street

A woman was taking a Sunday stroll down a quiet Savannah street when something entirely unexpected and unpredictable happened. According to WSB-TV, the woman was walking down Staley Avenue when she was struck by an object traveling at high speeds.

Savannah police detailed that a tire flew off of a Toyota Highlander that was headed East. The tire popped off of the vehicle and forcefully struck the woman who was walking along the sidewalk beside the road. 67-year-old Edith Fields was hit very hard by the tire and was immediately taken to the hospital. Shortly after arriving in critical condition, she passed away.

Police have not publicly identified the person who was driving the SUV when the tire popped off and struck Fields. WSB-TV detailed that this is not the first time that someone in Georgia has died from a flying tire. An Atlanta woman was walking to the grocery store in 2015 right before Thanksgiving when she was also struck with a runaway tire. The woman was immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition where she also passed away. She was only 54 years old.

Police are still investigating the tire incident that occurred in Savannah on Sunday.