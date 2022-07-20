4 Arizona Cities Among The Best Places To Rent In America

Not everyone has the dream of owning a home, while others are just temporarily living in certain cities. Whatever the reason, some agree that renting a home is just better.

WalletHub compiled a list of the best places to rent in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life."

According to the list, four Arizona cities landed among America's top 25 places to rent. Chandler came in at number six on the list, placing the highest among the Arizona cities. Scottsdale came in at number seven on the list, followed by Gilbert at number eight. Peoria was a little further down the list at number 19.

Here are the top 10 places to rent in America:

Columbia, MD Overland Park, KS Sioux Falls, SD Bismarck, ND Lincoln, NE Chandler, AZ Scottsdale, AZ Scottsdale, AZ El Paso, TX Casper, WY

Click here to see the full list of America's best places to rent.