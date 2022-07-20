California Woman Accused Of Dressing As Nurse To Steal Baby From Hospital

A California woman has been arrested for trying to kidnap a newborn baby from a hospital. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said that 23-year-old Jesenea Miron dressed up as a nurse and went to Riverside University Health System – Medical Center, where she was able to enter the maternity ward by posing as a newly hired nurse.

Miron then entered a patient's room, introduced herself as a nurse, and tried to take the woman's baby. She was confronted by hospital staff but left before the police and security arrived.

Officials said that while the baby was briefly in Miron's possession, the infant girl was not taken from the hospital or harmed.

Investigators tracked Miron to her house and took her into custody on charges of kidnapping. She was taken to the Robert Presley Detention Center and is currently being held on $1 million bail. Authorities have not said why she tried to kidnap the newborn baby girl.

The hospital said that it is reviewing its security procedures to determine how Miron managed to gain access to the maternity ward.

"Riverside University Health System – Medical Center has multiple layers of security to protect the safety and well-being of patients and staff, and we're thankful those systems and our vigilant staff were able to thwart this suspect," CEO Jennifer Cruikshank told KTLA in a statement. "Our security protocols have been reviewed and reinforced, and we have additional sheriff's deputies on campus. We are also working with the family to address their concerns and ensure their emotional well-being."