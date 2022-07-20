Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Hot Dog

Hot dogs truly are an American classic. There are tons of different types of hot dogs, each boasting different flavor combinations, toppings, and buns. And now that spring is in the air and warmer weather is on the way, there is no better time to indulge in a delicious hot dog.

Mashed determined where you can get the best hot dog in each state. The website states, "Whether it's a cheap dirty-water dog from a bustling city vendor or one topped with expensive ingredients that'll set you back a few bucks, wherever you go in the country you can find that one hot dog spot with rave reviews from everyone who visits."

According to the website, the best hot dog in all of Arizona comes from El Guero Canelo in Tucson. The website explains what makes this eatery's hot dogs so special:

"If you consider yourself well-versed in the hot dog landscape, then you know Arizona is famous for their bacon-wrapped Sonoran dogs. And, even though you can get them all over the state, it seems that Tuscon's El Guero Canelo has some of the greatest.

The ingredients of their Sonoran style dog are standard: bacon around the frank, beans, both grilled and fresh onion, tomato, mayo, mustard, and jalapeno sauce. However, it's the bun they use that scores the real points. They nestle each dog in a warm canoe-like bun called a "bolillo" so you can sail away into the delicious Sonoran sunset."

Click here to check out the full list.