Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo's Termination To Be Decided Soon

By Dani Medina

July 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo could be fired as soon as Saturday.

The Uvalde CISD Board of Education announced Wednesday (July 20) it would hold a special meeting this Saturday for "discussion and possible action regarding termination for good cause as recommended by the Superintendent," according to CNN.

Superintendent Hal Harrell called for the firing of Arredondo, who is at the center of criticism surrounding law enforcement's response to the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

A source told CNN that Arredondo was informed Tuesday of the school board's vote on Saturday. The board is expected to vote to terminate the school police chief, the source added.

Arredondo was placed on administrative leave last month while an investigation into the shooting continues.

A report by a joint committee of the Texas Legislature said this week Arredondo "allegedly failed to take on the role of incident commander or transfer the responsibility to another officer on scene during the May 24 attack," according to ABC News. Arredondo said he didn't consider himself the commanding officer at the scene and said he was unaware of the 911 calls coming in from inside the school.

Earlier this week, parents and community members spoke out at a Uvalde school board meeting and recommended the firing of Arredondo and other school district police force members.

