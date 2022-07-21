BTS Mural Dedicated To Uvalde Shooting Victim: 'I Felt Her Spirit With Us'

Houston is now home to a beautiful BTS mural that has been dedicated to Uvalde shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza.

Ten-year-old Amerie is remembered as a hero in the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School for calling 911 to help her classmates and teachers, according to Chron. Her mother, Kimberly Garcia, said her dream was to become an art teacher. "Art was her passion. Clay was her favorite. Her favorite color was Lavender, she loved sunflowers, Vanilla bean frappe from Starbucks was her favorite drink. BTS was her favorite band, and she was a Girl Scout💜," Garcia shared on Twitter.