Pitchfork-Wielding Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Mini-Van

Authorities in Florida arrested a woman accused of waving around a pitchfork and black whip in front of a supermarket, WKMG reports.

The incident went down at a Minneloa supermarket on Tuesday (July 19), according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The store manager told Lake County sheriff's deputies that 56-year-old Lisa Anne Slone was selling teddy bears behind the business before allegedly stabbing someone's mini-van on the property, officials say.

When cops told her to stop, the suspect refused to ditch the weapon and walked away from the scene, an arrest affidavit reports. After deputies placed her in a patrol car, Slone allegedly unbuckled her seatbelt and started kicking at the window.

FHP says the 56-year-old woman appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant drug. When cops asked her about her cut marks and bruises, Slone reportedly says she "felt no pain anymore and that God was in control," per officials.

As for the owner of the mini-van, he didn't want to deal with police and opted to handle the vehicle damage himself, the manager told deputies.

Slone was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $5,000.