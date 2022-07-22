Local Witches To Host Festival In Grand Rapids

Witches of West Michigan have announced they are hosting a festival in Grand Rapids at the end of the month, according to FOX 17. The inaugural Lamma Divination Festival will feature psychic readings, massages, workshops, henna body art, nearly a dozen vendors and more.

“We have so many amazing artists, healers, teachers and seers right here in West Michigan, and we are excited to be able to share their gifts with the city,” Event Coordinator Katrina Peshka said (via FOX 17). “This event is open and welcoming to everyone, regardless of whether you identify as a ‘witch’ or not. We’ve made sure to provide lots of resources for beginners and people who are curious about witchcraft, magic, paganism and divination, in a setting appropriate for learning, sharing and discovery.”

The festival is scheduled to take place Sunday, July 31, at Little Space Studio, which is located at 111 Division Avenue South in downtown Grand Rapids. Tickets are $33 and can be purchased online or at the event. The price of admission also covers one reading or workshop, according to Witches of West Michigan. For more information, including a full list of the workshops and vendors, check out the event's website here.