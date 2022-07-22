Local Witches To Host Festival In Grand Rapids

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 22, 2022

Old witch book with pentagram, black candles, crystals and ritual objects
Photo: Getty Images

Witches of West Michigan have announced they are hosting a festival in Grand Rapids at the end of the month, according to FOX 17. The inaugural Lamma Divination Festival will feature psychic readings, massages, workshops, henna body art, nearly a dozen vendors and more.

“We have so many amazing artists, healers, teachers and seers right here in West Michigan, and we are excited to be able to share their gifts with the city,” Event Coordinator Katrina Peshka said (via FOX 17). “This event is open and welcoming to everyone, regardless of whether you identify as a ‘witch’ or not. We’ve made sure to provide lots of resources for beginners and people who are curious about witchcraft, magic, paganism and divination, in a setting appropriate for learning, sharing and discovery.”

The festival is scheduled to take place Sunday, July 31, at Little Space Studio, which is located at 111 Division Avenue South in downtown Grand Rapids. Tickets are $33 and can be purchased online or at the event. The price of admission also covers one reading or workshop, according to Witches of West Michigan. For more information, including a full list of the workshops and vendors, check out the event's website here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.