This Is Ohio's Most Popular Junk Food

What is the first product that comes to mind when you think of a junk food? Is this your favorite junk food, or the one that you see advertised the most? Regardless of the singular junk food that comes to mind, there are many to choose from. The second that you enter most convenient stores, you are presented with isles and isles stocked full with these items. Wether you are team sweet or savory, the possibilities are endless. Each state has a junk food item that is purchased more frequently than all others.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the most popular junk food snack in the entire state is Starburst.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about uncovering the data to find the most popular junk food in each state:

"Whether you find yourself grabbing a handful of candy at the movies or making a beeline for the chips at a party, everyone has their particular vices when it comes to food. However, as unique as your typical junk food urges may seem to you, your munchies may have more in common with your neighbors than you think. Researchers at Zippia, The Career Expert, compiled data from Google Trends to identify the most popular junk food snacks in each of the 50 states."

For more information visit HERE.