You Should Visit These Washington Towns For A Taste Of Europe

People nowadays are getting more creative with their vacations, whether it's taking advantage of cheap attractions or visiting nearby towns and cities. What if you want to travel to another country but don't want to leave the United States?

To give you some ideas, Cheapism found the best American cities that invoke the vibes of other countries. Two Washington cities landed on the list, too.

The first destination mentioned is Leavenworth! According to writers, visiting this city will remind you of Germany:

"The architecture in Leavenworth will clue you in quickly: This town is all about everything Bavarian, and the Cascade Mountains setting does a credible impression of the Alps. Check out the town's glockenspiel, traditional maypole, Nutcracker Museum, and scores of German restaurants and gift shops. Notable traditional events include Oktoberfest and the Christkindlmarkt just after Thanksgiving."