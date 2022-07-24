Britney Spears Fangirls Over Actor Taron Egerton In Hilarious Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 24, 2022
It turns out Britney Spears is a huge fan of actor Taron Egerton. The pop icon took to Instagram to share some short but sweet videos of the pair meeting. "Coolest guy ever," Britney wrote about her interaction with the actor. "Such a freaking fan... I was so stupid."
Britney's husband Sam Asghari was the cameraman who caught the sweet interaction for Instagram. He also made an appearance in the footage for a hilarious moment. In the last video, Egerton wraps his arms around the singer in a tight embrace, which prompts Asghari to turn the camera towards himself and jokingly demand, "You better get your hands off my wife!"
The happy couple is about to celebrate three months of being married after they tied the knot in an intimate at-home ceremony. Britney was supported by friends like Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Madonna on her special day. Following the ceremony, Spears and Asghari embarked on a long tropical getaway for their honeymoon. Since returning, the pop star has been active on Instagram. Recently, she posted a rare video of her singing her smash hit "...Baby One More Time" while doing laundry.
In the post, she also revealed she's been wanting to record a new version of the song, an idea her producers shot down. "Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of 'Baby,'" she wrote in the caption.