Britney Spears Fangirls Over Actor Taron Egerton In Hilarious Video

It turns out Britney Spears is a huge fan of actor Taron Egerton. The pop icon took to Instagram to share some short but sweet videos of the pair meeting. "Coolest guy ever," Britney wrote about her interaction with the actor. "Such a freaking fan... I was so stupid."

Britney's husband Sam Asghari was the cameraman who caught the sweet interaction for Instagram. He also made an appearance in the footage for a hilarious moment. In the last video, Egerton wraps his arms around the singer in a tight embrace, which prompts Asghari to turn the camera towards himself and jokingly demand, "You better get your hands off my wife!"