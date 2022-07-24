Pearl Jam Cancel More Shows, Seek 'Medical Treatment' For Eddie Vedder

Pearl Jam was forced to cancel their third straight show on Sunday (July 24) after wildfire smoke damaged Eddie Vedder's vocal cords during a set at Lollapalooza Paris last week. Despite "continuous medical treatment," the singer is still unable to perform a week later.

"In spite of continuous medical treatment, Ed is regretfully still without a voice and unable to perform tonight’s show at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam," reads a statement on the band's Instagram. "This is again the worst possible scenario for the band. We wholeheartedly apologize to all that worked so hard to put on the show and those supporters we looked forward to seeing. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase."

"Thank you enormously for your continued understanding," it continues. "All of our energies will now be focused on having a show tomorrow."

The second show in Amsterdam on Monday (July 25) is Pearl Jam's last date of their European tour before heading to North America in September. See a full list of dates here and the band's statement below.