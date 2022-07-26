Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Harry Styles & Doja Cat Lead 2022 VMAs Nominations

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – "Easy On Me"

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff

October 2021: Remi Wolf – "Sexy Villain"

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – "i hope ur miserable until ur dead"

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – "Rock With You"

January 2021: Mae Muller – "Better Days"

February 2022: GAYLE – "abcdefu"

March 2022: Sheneesa – "R U That"

April 2022: Omar Apollo – "Tamagotchi"

May 2022: Wet Leg – "Chaise Longue"

June 2022: Muni Long – "Baby Boo"

July 2022: Doechii – "Persuasive"

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

Post Malone & The Weeknd – "One Right Now"

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – "LA FAMA"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"

BEST POP

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Olivia Rodrigo – "traitor"

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – "From The D 2 The LBC"

Future ft. Drake, Tems – "WAIT FOR U"

Kendrick Lamar – "N95"

Latto – "Big Energy"

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – "Do We Have A Problem?"

Pusha T – "Diet Coke"

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – "Love Dies Young"

Jack White – "Taking Me Back"

Muse – "Won't Stand Down"

Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Black Summer"

Shinedown – "Planet Zero"

Three Days Grace – "So Called Life"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me"

Imagine Dragons x JID – "Enemy"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – "emo girl"

Måneskin – "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE"

Panic! At The Disco – "Viva Las Vengeance"

Twenty One Pilots – "Saturday"

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – "G R O W"

BEST LATIN

Anitta – "Envolver"

Bad Bunny – "Tití Me Preguntó"

Becky G X KAROL G – "MAMIII"

Daddy Yankee – "REMIX"

Farruko – "Pepas"

J Balvin & Skrillex – "In Da Getto"

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – "City of Gods (Part II)"

Chlöe – "Have Mercy"

H.E.R. – "For Anyone"

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - "No Love (Extended Version)"

The Weeknd – "Out Of Time"

BEST K-POP

BTS – "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)"

ITZY – "LOCO"

LISA – "LALISA"

SEVENTEEN – "HOT"

Stray Kids – "MANIAC"

TWICE – "The Feels"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Latto – "P*ssy"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Rina Sawayama – "This Hell"

Stromae – "Fils de joie"

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties"

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – "Bam Bam"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar – "N95"

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

BEST DIRECTION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties"

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Adele – "Oh My God"

Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)"

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Kacey Musgraves – "simple times"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Coldplay X BTS – "My Universe"

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – "Permission to Dance"

Doja Cat – "Woman"

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – "Tears In The Club"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"

BEST EDITING

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties"

Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)"

Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal"

ROSALÍA – "SAOKO"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

The Weeknd – "Take My Breath"