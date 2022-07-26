Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Harry Styles & Doja Cat Lead 2022 VMAs Nominations

By Tony M. Centeno

July 26, 2022

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Harry Styles & Doja Cat
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar are tied for the most nominations ahead of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

On Tuesday, July 26, the full list of nominees for the upcoming MTV VMAs were announced. Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow were nominated for their smash hit "INDUSTRY BABY" while Lamar's "N95," "The Heart Part 5" and his collaboration with Baby Keem "family ties" were selected. While Nas X, Harlow and the pgLang founder are tied with seven nominations, Harry Styles and Doja Cat also lead the nominations followed by Drake, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, who all received five nods each.

This year's nominees feature a decent mixture of newcomers and legends. Madonna, Elton John, Daddy Yankee, Eminem and Snoop Dogg were all nominated at least once. Certified superstars like Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Future, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo and Bad Bunny also received nominations for their extravagant visuals. The "About Damn Time" singer and the Puerto Rican rapper will compete against the leading nominees for "Artist of the Year."

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards goes down Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. on MTV, the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1. Check out the full list of nominees below and vote now.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – "Easy On Me"

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff

October 2021: Remi Wolf – "Sexy Villain"

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – "i hope ur miserable until ur dead"

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – "Rock With You"

January 2021: Mae Muller – "Better Days"

February 2022: GAYLE – "abcdefu"

March 2022: Sheneesa – "R U That"

April 2022: Omar Apollo – "Tamagotchi"

May 2022: Wet Leg – "Chaise Longue"

June 2022: Muni Long – "Baby Boo"

July 2022: Doechii – "Persuasive"

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

Post Malone & The Weeknd – "One Right Now"

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – "LA FAMA"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"

BEST POP

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Olivia Rodrigo – "traitor"

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – "From The D 2 The LBC"

Future ft. Drake, Tems – "WAIT FOR U"

Kendrick Lamar – "N95"

Latto – "Big Energy"

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – "Do We Have A Problem?"

Pusha T – "Diet Coke"

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – "Love Dies Young"

Jack White – "Taking Me Back"

Muse – "Won't Stand Down"

Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Black Summer"

Shinedown – "Planet Zero"

Three Days Grace – "So Called Life"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me"

Imagine Dragons x JID – "Enemy"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – "emo girl"

Måneskin – "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE"

Panic! At The Disco – "Viva Las Vengeance"

Twenty One Pilots – "Saturday"

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – "G R O W"

BEST LATIN

Anitta – "Envolver"

Bad Bunny – "Tití Me Preguntó"

Becky G X KAROL G – "MAMIII"

Daddy Yankee – "REMIX"

Farruko – "Pepas"

J Balvin & Skrillex – "In Da Getto"

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – "City of Gods (Part II)"

Chlöe – "Have Mercy"

H.E.R. – "For Anyone"

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - "No Love (Extended Version)"

The Weeknd – "Out Of Time"

BEST K-POP

BTS – "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)"

ITZY – "LOCO"

LISA – "LALISA"

SEVENTEEN – "HOT"

Stray Kids – "MANIAC"

TWICE – "The Feels"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Latto – "P*ssy"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Rina Sawayama – "This Hell"

Stromae – "Fils de joie"

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties"

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – "Bam Bam"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar – "N95"

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

BEST DIRECTION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties"

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Adele – "Oh My God"

Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)"

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Kacey Musgraves – "simple times"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Coldplay X BTS – "My Universe"

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – "Permission to Dance"

Doja Cat – "Woman"

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – "Tears In The Club"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"

BEST EDITING

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties"

Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)"

Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal"

ROSALÍA – "SAOKO"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

The Weeknd – "Take My Breath"

