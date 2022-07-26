Shocking Footage Of Water Throwing Incident At Texas Taco Bell Released

Security footage from the shocking incident that unfolded at a Taco Bell last month has been released.

The video footage, obtained by WFAA, shows the moment a manager at a Dallas Taco Bell hurled a bucket of scalding hot water onto a customer and her niece on June 17.

The lawsuit says the two customers, Brittany Davis and her niece, were left with serious burns, permanent skin damage and a lifelong change to their appearance, according to Yahoo! News. The lawsuit was filed July 13 in Dallas and was publicized earlier this week by one of the plaintiff's attorneys, Ben Crump. The lawsuit further claims Taco Bell "displayed gross negligence and hiring negligence that set in motion the alleged attack."

Davis and her niece reportedly got an incorrect order and went through the drive-thru twice more to get their order fixed, which proved unsuccessful. They then tried to go inside the dining room, but it was closed at the time. An employee let them in and locked the door behind them. Davis and her niece asked for the order to be fixed, but the employees refused, according to the lawsuit. One employee challenged the niece to a fight and that's when a manager arrived to the confrontation and poured a bucket of hot water on Davis and her niece. They tried to leave the restaurant, but the door was locked. The manager returned with a second bucket of hot water, but Davis and her niece were able to get out of the door.

"Restaurant workers followed the injured pair outdoors and laughed, taunted and clapped at them before they could drive away, the filing claims," Yahoo! News reported.

Both Davis and her niece were taken to a local hospital to have their burns treated. Davis also reportedly suffered injury to her brain function and suffered at least 10 seizures before making it to the hospital.

Davis and her niece are seeking over $1 million in costs and damages. "All of this could have been prevented had Taco Bell placed human decency and customer service over a few dollars that it would have cost to get Plaintiffs’ order right," the lawsuit states.

Taco Bell said in a statement it has been in contact with the Dallas franchise owner and operator. The Dallas Police Department is investigating the incident after Davis and her niece reported the burns.

You can watch the video below.

Warning: The video below shows graphic images.