Watch Out For These Powerful Stingers Washing Up Along Texas Beaches

By Ginny Reese

July 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Anyone planning to head to one of Texas' beautiful beaches should beware of some painful stingers washing ashore.

My San Antonio reported that tons of a certain jellyfish-like species, known as the Portuguese man o'war, are washing up on the beaches. According to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, the animals are not really jellyfish, but a colony of smaller creatures working together as one large organism.

The man o' war have been floating near the shoreline at Mustang Island State Park. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department posted a video on social media of the creatures. The ranger was warning visitors to stay away from the man o' war, urging people not to touch them.

The man o' war can come to shore any time but are usually seen in late summer as the currents wash them in from the Caribbean.

Check out the video of a man o' war below:

