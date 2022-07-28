Suspected Russian Spies Accused Of Stealing IDs Of Dead Texas Kids

A couple from Hawaii has been arrested and charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government after living under the identities of two dead Texas children. The two have also been accused of being Russian spies by the State Department Bureau of Diplomatic Security Service.

Walter Glenn Primrose, a U.S. defense contractor, and his wife Gwynn Darle Morrison, both 67 years old, lived under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague for decades, according to The Associated Press. They were arrested Friday in Kapolei on Oahu and are currently in custody at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center.

Prosecutors hope to have the couple held without bail after an old photo of them was presented. According to KHON, the motion said, "Federal agents have also seized photographs from the defendants' residence that depict the defendants apparently some years ago wearing what have been identified as KGB uniforms."

Primrose reportedly used his falsified documents to join the U.S. Coast Guard as a defense contractor. He retired in 2016 and was hired by the Department of Defense as a contractor at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point.

"Such that by the time Mr. Primrose was applying to be in the Coast Guard, he clearly had enough identification and was able to satisfy the U.S. government that he was Mr. Primrose when he was not," legal expert Doug Chin told KHON.

