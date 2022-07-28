Suspected Russian Spies Accused Of Stealing IDs Of Dead Texas Kids

By Dani Medina

July 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A couple from Hawaii has been arrested and charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government after living under the identities of two dead Texas children. The two have also been accused of being Russian spies by the State Department Bureau of Diplomatic Security Service.

Walter Glenn Primrose, a U.S. defense contractor, and his wife Gwynn Darle Morrison, both 67 years old, lived under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague for decades, according to The Associated Press. They were arrested Friday in Kapolei on Oahu and are currently in custody at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center.

Prosecutors hope to have the couple held without bail after an old photo of them was presented. According to KHON, the motion said, "Federal agents have also seized photographs from the defendants' residence that depict the defendants apparently some years ago wearing what have been identified as KGB uniforms."

Primrose reportedly used his falsified documents to join the U.S. Coast Guard as a defense contractor. He retired in 2016 and was hired by the Department of Defense as a contractor at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point.

"Such that by the time Mr. Primrose was applying to be in the Coast Guard, he clearly had enough identification and was able to satisfy the U.S. government that he was Mr. Primrose when he was not," legal expert Doug Chin told KHON.

For more information about this case, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.