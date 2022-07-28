Texas Police Blame 'Dangerous' TikTok Trend For Surge In Car Thefts

A new TikTok trend might be to blame for a spike in car thefts in Texas. At least that's what police are putting the blame on.

These new TikTok videos show teenagers stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles, according to WFAA. These kids will then take the stolen vehicles for joyrides and the either crash or abandon them.

Arlington Police Department spokesperson Jesse Minton said they have seen a spike in car thefts targeting these specific brands of cars. "You've heard of all these challenges, things that are very dangerous," he said.

So far in July, the Arlington Police Department has received 12 reports of stolen Kias. Arrests have been made in connection to at least three thefts. "When a certain model car is hardly ever stolen and now all of a sudden we see five or 10 in a month, that’s gonna hit our auto theft crew’s radar," Minton said.

Minton added that these Kias are being targeted because of an easy way to break into the ignition. This, in combination with the viral TikToks that allow the theft with just a USB drive, can account for the surge.

The Arlington Police Department is giving the following advice to keep this from happening to you: