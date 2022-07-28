This Is Colorado's Most Delicious Burger
By Zuri Anderson
July 28, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Juicy, mouth-watering hamburgers are a staple in American culture. You can find them just about anywhere, from fancy restaurants to hole-in-the-wall establishments.
That's why Eat This, Not That! partnered with Yelp again to figure out the most delicious burgers in every state:
"To come up with this list, Yelp went through the 'burgers' category and found the best burger restaurant in each state. In this case, 'best' is defined by both Yelp's star ratings and by how many reviews each restaurant has. Using Yelp's list of best burger restaurants, we looked through the reviews to find the individual burgers that stood out at each establishment."
The best burger you can find in Colorado is the Island Burger from Meta Burger!
Yelper Gwen D. gushed about this unique burger:
"My husband and I had the island burger & Philly cheesesteak and shared a basket of fries. Super fresh, and delicious and served within minutes of ordering. We will definitely be making the 40 min drive to eat here regularly! So worth it and they definitely earned the 'BEST Vegan Burger in the World' award! 100% A+ in our book!"
If you're dying to try the Island Burger, Meta Burger has a few locations across Colorado.
