This Is Florida's Most Delicious Burger

By Zuri Anderson

July 28, 2022

Huge grass fed bison hamburger with chips & beer
Photo: Getty Images

Juicy, mouth-watering hamburgers are a staple in American culture. You can find them just about anywhere, from fancy restaurants to hole-in-the-wall establishments.

That's why Eat This, Not That! partnered with Yelp again to figure out the most delicious burgers in every state:

"To come up with this list, Yelp went through the 'burgers' category and found the best burger restaurant in each state. In this case, 'best' is defined by both Yelp's star ratings and by how many reviews each restaurant has. Using Yelp's list of best burger restaurants, we looked through the reviews to find the individual burgers that stood out at each establishment."

The best burger you can find in Florida is the Monday Remedy from Hate Mondays Tavern!

Here's what writers had to say about this neat burger:

"Beat the Monday blues by ordering a burger and playing a round of pool in this cozy Miami spot. Hate Mondays Tavern's signature Monday Remedy burger stacks a beef patty with smoked pork belly and gouda and kicks up the heat with piquant jalapeños before simmering things down with sweet caramelized onions. You'll get a burst of both succulent and savory flavors in each juicy bite.

If you're dying to try the Monday Remedy, head over to 12461 SW 130th St. in Miami.

Click HERE to check out the full list.

