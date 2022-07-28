You Can Watch Lollapalooza For Free: Here's How

No ticket? No problem! Lollapalooza has great news for those that can't make it to Chicago for the festival this weekend. Those unable to make it to the Windy City will be able to see some of the worlds most iconic performers from the comfort of their own couch. According to Rolling Stone, some sets will be live streamed on Hulu during the festival. You can catch select acts performing live online from July 28 to July 31.

Artists' sets that will be live streamed include Dua Lipa, Lil Baby, Kygo, Metallica, J-Hope, Don Toliver, Machine Gun Kelly, and more. Live streamers can look forward to watching Metallica headline the first show tonight at 8:15 p.m PST. Machine Gun Kelly is set to headline Friday's show that will be live streamed at 9:30 p.m PST. Kygo's performance will air at 8:00 p.m PST on Saturday, and last but not least is BTS' J-Hope closing out the festival on Sunday with a 7:00 p.m PST livestream.

Rolling Stone mentioned that those who are not subscribed to Hulu that want to watch the livestream can set up a 30-day free trial. To see an extended list of artists included in the livestream schedule visit HERE.