Ariana Grande Says 'Wicked' Has Made Her Feel Like 'More Of A Singer'

"I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer," she wrote and added bubble emojis to signify her character in the film, Glinda the Good Witch, who travels in a large, magical bubble.

While Ariana's hardcore fans may be a bit restless about the lack of new music and in-person appearances, the Wicked gig will probably end up being a sweet deal for them. In April the film's director announced that the movie adaptation of the musical will be split into two separate films scheduled to come out over the next two holiday seasons.

That means two movies with Ariana as a main character, two soundtracks, and two press tours. Until then, check out Ariana flawlessly singing one of Wicked's most popular songs.