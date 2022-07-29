Here's The Best Hiking Trail In Florida

Nothing beats the natural immersion you get from a good hike. You can experience the warm sunshine, the rustling winds, and the sounds of wildlife as you traverse a neat landscape.

It's also good for you! The National Park Service says there are several benefits from regularly hiking: boosting mental health, stronger muscles and bones, a better sense of balance, and decreased risk of respiratory issues.

There are hundreds of hiking trails throughout the U.S., so The Discoverer found the best ones in every state.

Their pick for the Sunshine State is The Florida National Scenic Trail! Writers explain:

"From the swamps of Big Cypress to the Gulf Islands National Seashore, the Florida National Scenic Trail features some of the most scenic, historic, cultural, and natural wonders the Sunshine State has to offer. The trail is approximately 1,300 miles long — depending on who you ask. The trail can also be divided into four distinct and diverse regions — the Panhandle, Northern, Central, and Southern Regions. Each region can serve as a starting point to explore the trail. Fifteen named hiking sections exist along the Florida National Scenic Trail and hundreds of trailheads or access points can be found within an hour of most major cities."