Mandy Moore Shares Major Health Update Amid Pregnancy

Mandy Moore revealed she has a rare blood disorder which is preventing her from getting an epidural for baby No. 2.

The "Only Hope" singer opened up to TODAY Parents about her autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura. She said she would give birth to her second baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith without pain relief.

"My platelets are too low for an epidural," Moore said. She also shared that she also went through an unmedicated birth for her first son, Gus, who is now 17 months old. "It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again. I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we’ll just push forth like we did last time," she added.