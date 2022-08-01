Banana Boat Sunscreens Recalled Over Cancer Risk

Edgewell Personal Care Company announced a voluntary recall of Banana Boat sunscreen because it may contain a cancer-causing chemical. The company said three batches of Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Spray SPF 30 were being recalled after trace amounts of benzene were detected.

The company noted that benzene is not used in any of its products and said it came from the propellant that sprays the sunscreen out of the can.

The recalled products have lots codes 20016AF, 20084BF, and 21139AF.

“Banana Boat is voluntarily recalling three production batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 aerosol sprays due to trace levels of benzene,” the company said in a statement. “We know that you love our products, and we are conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution. Importantly, no other batches of Hair & Scalp (either before or after these batch codes) and no other Banana Boat products are in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended.”

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, and long-term exposure can cause leukemia and blood disorders. Exposure can occur by inhalation, orally, or through skin contact.

The company said it has not received any reports of adverse reactions from the recalled products.