Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating On Her For The Past Eight Years

“Eight years of lies and deception," she began. "Eight years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected... every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”



Ne-Yo and Crystal have had several ups and downs throughout the course of their marriage. After splitting up for some time in 2020, the couple recently got back together and even welcomed their new daughter Isabella into the world last year. The singer discussed the process of fixing his marriage on his recent album Self Explanatory and explained the project's meaning in full during his recent visit to The Breakfast Club. Ironically, he also discussed why he wouldn't want to know if his wife was cheating on him.



“I, personally, am a person that is not angry at living in a blissful bubble of ignorance," Ne-Yo said. "The truth is rarely pretty. In this life, you have to choose your happy so I choose to believe the truth that makes me happy as opposed to searching for the ugly truth that going to mess up my happy."

