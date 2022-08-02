Becky Lynch Confirms Gruesome SummerSlam Injury

Former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch confirmed she suffered a separated shoulder during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in Nashville last Saturday (July 30).

Lynch addressed her injury during the opening segment of RAW on Monday (August 1) while seemingly hinting at a return to her previous 'The Man' babyface persona.

Lynch was seen clutching her right arm after her SummerSlam match with Belair, which concluded with the longtime rivals sharing a handshake and hug before a returning Bayley flanked by a debuting Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (formerly Io Shirai) had an in-ring standoff with the two opponents.

A photo shared online appears to show the moment in which Lynch's shoulder popped out prior to the conclusion of the match.