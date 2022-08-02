Becky Lynch Confirms Gruesome SummerSlam Injury
By Jason Hall
August 2, 2022
Former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch confirmed she suffered a separated shoulder during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in Nashville last Saturday (July 30).
Lynch addressed her injury during the opening segment of RAW on Monday (August 1) while seemingly hinting at a return to her previous 'The Man' babyface persona.
Lynch was seen clutching her right arm after her SummerSlam match with Belair, which concluded with the longtime rivals sharing a handshake and hug before a returning Bayley flanked by a debuting Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (formerly Io Shirai) had an in-ring standoff with the two opponents.
A photo shared online appears to show the moment in which Lynch's shoulder popped out prior to the conclusion of the match.
After suffering a separated shoulder at #SummerSlam, @BeckyLynchWWE’s injury was further exacerbated after an attack from @itsBayleyWWE, @ImKingKota, and IYO SKY earlier tonight on #WWERaw. As a result, @BeckyLynchWWE is expected to be out for several months. pic.twitter.com/eaWeubYqso— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2022
Lynch and Belair once again shook hands and embraced on Monday before Lynch appeared to say "Hold it down, B, I'll see you soon," as she left the ring, prior to Bayley, Kai and Sky attacking her during an on-screen, backstage segment, which WWE said "further exacerbated" the injury.
Lynch's apparent character change is reported to be one of the many adjustments made by new head of creative Paul 'Triple H' Levesque after taking over for his retired father-in-law Vince McMahon, according to PWTorch editor Wade Keller, who claimed Lynch would have stayed heel had McMahon still been in charge.
Lynch achieved mainstream success during her babyface run in late-2018 and early 2019, which coincided with fan support outweighing McMahon's reported interest in turning her heel at the time and resulted in winning both the RAW and SmackDown Women's championships against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, becoming the first three women to headline WWE's biggest annual event.
Lynch held the RAW Women's championship for more than a year before relinquishing it and taking time off due to her real-life pregnancy.
The Dublin native returned to WWE during last year's SummerSlam event and defeated Belair for the SmackDown Women's championship in a surprise, less than a half-minute match.