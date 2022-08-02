Chicago Woman Murdered By Ex After Posting Divorce TikTok

By Logan DeLoye

August 2, 2022

TikTok and Facebook application on screen Apple iPhone XR
Photo: Getty Images

A Chicago woman has been pronounced dead as a result of a TikTok that she posted detailing her divorce. According to Newsnationnow, 29-year-old Sania Khan was found dead in her apartment on July 18 and authorities suspect ex-husband Raheel Ahmed to be involved with her death. This was not the first time that Kahn posted a TikTok regarding the divorce. As investigations proceed, Kahn's death is being deemed a "murder-suicide." Her best friend commented on the murder stating that she never even met Ahmed, but still had her suspicions.

“I had a feeling but I don’t think I seriously ever suspected anything because I did not have the misfortune, or fortune, of meeting him in person. Only met him through FaceTime. I didn’t understand. I didn’t know,” Gabriella Bordó shared with Newsnationnow.

Bordó attributed Khan's vocalness on social media to her innate strength and openness regarding the situation.

“It is a shame, and I think it’s despicable and just completely crazy that it’s even expected of these women, especially in their circumstances. I still cannot believe that it was my friend. She was so bold, and honest, and open about what she was doing, and ready to leave. It’s just absolutely absurd. I can’t imagine other women who are not as fiery and fighting as she is going through the same experience."

