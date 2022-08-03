A Florida man is facing charges after authorities say he stole his roommate's pricey parrot.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested 40-year-old Justin David Peters, of Summerland Key, on Tuesday (August 2) for grand theft and animal cruelty.

The incident began on June 14 when a 37-year-old woman told cops she believes Peters, who also goes by "Redbeard," took her $1,800 Eclectus parrot named Piper, according to authorities. The victim allegedly told the suspect multiple times not to bother the bird, nor take it out of the cage.

A day before the report, a witness spotted a man later identified as Peters at a bus stop near his business, deputies say. Later on, the witness noticed Peters was gone and a red parrot was left behind on the bench. The business owner reportedly took the parrot into his care and contacted the sheriff's office.

More witnesses reported seeing Peters with the same red parrot at a nearby restaurant and gas station, which was confirmed by security camera footage, according to MCSO. They also told deputies the bird "appeared to be stressed and agitated."

Piper was returned to the owner, who took the bird to a vet. Officials say the parrot suffered "multiple broken bones, a dislocated hip, blunt force trauma to one side of its body and other injuries." No word on its condition as of Wednesday morning (August 3).