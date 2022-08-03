Jellyfish Sting 300 People In One Day At Popular Georgia Beach

By Logan DeLoye

August 3, 2022

Jellyfish Floating in Water
Photo: Getty Images

Anytime you travel to a beach and swim in the ocean, you take the risk of being stung by a jellyfish. This well-known invertebrate is especially prominent off the shores of one Georgia island. According to WSB-TV, beach goers at Tybee Island got stung nearly 300 times on Saturday. Though this number is higher than average, it does not hold the record for the most jellyfish stings that were reported on the island in a single day.

Captain David Bowen of the Tybee Island Fire Department told WSB-TV that the record stands at 434 stings reported in one day.

“We treat anywhere from 150-250 stings a day on average. Weekends tend to see the most stings but increased number of beach goers on weekends also plays a factor into that,” he shared.

So, why are there so many jellyfish swimming near the shores of Tybee Island this weekend?

"There was a strong easterly wind, that’s wind blowing east to the west towards Tybee Island offshore, so it’s likely there were schools of jellyfish out there offshore, and they blew in there with the wind and the weather over the past couple of weeks,” Public Information Officer Tyler Jones explained to WTOC regarding the reason for the high number of reported stings.

Officials recommend that beach goers take awareness of their surroundings before stepping onto the sand by the shore, or swimming in certain areas.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.