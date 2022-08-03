It's been 15 years since the Jonas Brothers' song "S.O.S" was released and Nick Jonas made sure to pay tribute to it on social media.

Nick shared a video to TikTok on Wednesday (August 3) telling fans fun facts about the creation of the song. "I wrote the song when I was 13 in a hotel room in New York City," he began. Later, he explained how the "memorable" guitar line came to be and revealed the song's original title: "A Call I'll Never Get." The "Jealous" singer ended the video by thanking fans for singing their "emo little hearts out then and now." Fans in the comments freaked out over the song's 15th anniversary. Read some of their reactions below:

IT’S THE WHAT ANNIVERSARY

I’m sorry, HOW many years?????

So I’m OLD old

how is no one talking about him writing the song at 13 years old 🤯

