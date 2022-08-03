Nick Jonas Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of 'S.O.S.' With Fun Facts: Watch

By Yashira C.

August 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's been 15 years since the Jonas Brothers' song "S.O.S" was released and Nick Jonas made sure to pay tribute to it on social media.

Nick shared a video to TikTok on Wednesday (August 3) telling fans fun facts about the creation of the song. "I wrote the song when I was 13 in a hotel room in New York City," he began. Later, he explained how the "memorable" guitar line came to be and revealed the song's original title: "A Call I'll Never Get." The "Jealous" singer ended the video by thanking fans for singing their "emo little hearts out then and now." Fans in the comments freaked out over the song's 15th anniversary. Read some of their reactions below:

IT’S THE WHAT ANNIVERSARY
I’m sorry, HOW many years?????
So I’m OLD old
how is no one talking about him writing the song at 13 years old 🤯

Watch the TikTok below:

@nickjonas

Time flies when youre having fun. #sos #jonasbrothers #song #songwriting @Jonas Brothers

♬ S.O.S. - Jonas Brothers

Joe Jonas reacted to the anniversary by hilariously duetting his brother's video. Rather than taking the serious route by praising the track like Nick, he simply stared at the camera and tried out different filters. "SLAYYY 🙌," he wrote in the caption. Fans found his reaction highly relatable with one writing, "My brain when I’m trying to pay attention to someone telling me a story."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.