Wisconsin Monkeypox Vaccines In Short Supply As Cases Rise

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 3, 2022

Vaccination for booster shot for Smallpox and Monkeypox MPXV . Doctor with vial of roses vaccine for Monkeypox disease
Photo: Getty Images

The demand for the monkeypox vaccine in Wisconsin is quickly outpacing the supply as monkeypox cases around the globe continue to rise, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department announced it was opening a vaccine clinic on Wednesday (August 3). Health officials in Milwaukee said they have received 200 doses of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine from the state, and they warned that supply was limited. Sure enough, all initial appointments were filled the same day. It is unclear when more will be available.

“This is a significant step in combating monkeypox in Milwaukee, but unfortunately there is currently not enough vaccine for everyone eligible,” Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said. “I understand the urgency to get vaccinated, but we ask for you to please be patient. While in this time of scarcity, we need to focus on protecting those who are most vulnerable." 

As of Monday (August 1), there were more than 5,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States, 22 of those cases being from Wisconsin. However, there is only enough monkeypox vaccine to fully vaccinate 743 people in the state. For context, there are roughly 5.807 million people living in Wisconsin.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.