Wisconsin Monkeypox Vaccines In Short Supply As Cases Rise

The demand for the monkeypox vaccine in Wisconsin is quickly outpacing the supply as monkeypox cases around the globe continue to rise, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department announced it was opening a vaccine clinic on Wednesday (August 3). Health officials in Milwaukee said they have received 200 doses of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine from the state, and they warned that supply was limited. Sure enough, all initial appointments were filled the same day. It is unclear when more will be available.

“This is a significant step in combating monkeypox in Milwaukee, but unfortunately there is currently not enough vaccine for everyone eligible,” Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said. “I understand the urgency to get vaccinated, but we ask for you to please be patient. While in this time of scarcity, we need to focus on protecting those who are most vulnerable."

As of Monday (August 1), there were more than 5,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States, 22 of those cases being from Wisconsin. However, there is only enough monkeypox vaccine to fully vaccinate 743 people in the state. For context, there are roughly 5.807 million people living in Wisconsin.