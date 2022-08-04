Metallica Teams Up With 'Stranger Things' For 'Hellfire Club' Merch
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 4, 2022
Metallica is teaming up with the hit Netflix show Stranger Things to launch a line of Hellfire Club-themed merchandise. According to Kerrang, the band wore Hellfire Club shirts during a duet video last month and now they've created their own official t-shirt, baseball tees, and hoodies.
For anyone who needs a refresher, main characters Dustin, Mike, and Lucas are all in the Dungeons and Dragons club called Hellfire with newcomer Eddie Munson. The gang wears their club t-shirts whenever there's a D&D night. “Eddie, this one’s for you,” they wrote to announce the line. “We’re having the most metal meeting ever of The Hellfire Club so we’re scouting out ‘lost sheep’ and outsiders to join. Do you think you have what it takes? Then suit up.”
Last weekend, Metallica met up with the actor who plays Eddie, Joseph Quinn, to jam out to "Master of Puppets" and to gift him a signed guitar. The song 1986 song off the album of the same name has seen a resurgence after it was used in one of season 4's final, heartbreaking episodes. And of course, another '80s song, "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush, has also seen a massive resurgence thanks to the hit show.