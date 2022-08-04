This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

August 4, 2022

Celebrities like Emma Stone, Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande may be recognizable to people around the world, but they all had to grow up somewhere before finding their spot in the limelight.

FamilyMinded looked at where some of the biggest celebrities were born and grew up to determine the most famous celebrity who came out of each state. According to the site:

"...Before they were rich and famous and recognized everywhere they went, they all had to start somewhere. With dreams of making it big, they worked hard, caught a break, and became the stars we see today."

The most famous person from the Volunteer State is the Tennessee treasure herself, Dolly Parton, according to the report. Born in Locust Ridge in 1946, she has represented Sevierville and that Smoky Mountains for decades, from her iconic roles in 9 to 5 or Steel Magnolias to her award-winning music.

Premiere Of Netflix's "Dumplin'" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Parton has also done a lot for her community, from her acclaimed Imagination Library, which sends free books to children, to raising funds for devastating floods and wildfires around the state. Additionally, she quietly donated $1 million to Vanderbilt Hospital at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to help with research and

Check out the full list here to see the most famous celebrity from each state.

