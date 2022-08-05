This Is Tennessee's Best College Town

Tennessee is home to many fantastic universities that each offer students a different college experience, from small-town liberal arts schools to competitive academic universities in the heart of one of the country's biggest cities.

Far & Wide searched small cities around the country to find the best college town in each state, including this popular school destination in Tennessee. To determine the list, the site used data from publications like USA Today, College Ranker, Best College Reviews and Best Value Schools.

According to the report, Knoxville was named the best college town in Tennessee. With several colleges and universities nestled in the East Tennessee locale, the city is close enough to the Smoky Mountains to enjoy becoming one with nature but is still about a 3 hour drive away from the bustling music haven of Nashville.