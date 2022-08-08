Chicago's Morton Salt Building Transformed Into New Music Venue

The well-known Mortan Salt Shed off of North Elston has recently been given a trendy new makeover. According to WGN9, the historic space was transformed into a new, lively music venue. Paying homage to its roots while adapting a modern flare, the venue is being appropriately referred to as "The Salt Shed."

The space was designed by 16 on Center, a local live music venue group who also brought spaces such as Evanston SPACE, The Promontory, and Empty Bottle to the Windy City. WGN9 deemed the new space as a "performance and multi-purpose space" because it is big enough to house events and concerts simultaneously. The entire space encompasses a whopping 1.5 acres. The venue is both indoors and outdoors with stunning views of the river. Though the outdoor space is already open for business, the indoor space will not be completed until 2023.

While the weather is nice, the venue is hosting an outdoor live music series for concert-goers to enjoy the remaining weeks of Summer while listening to their favorite bands. The first to acts to have played at the venue included Makaya McCraven and Fleet Foxes. Chicagoans will not want to miss the rest of this spectacular Summer music series while there are still tickets left!