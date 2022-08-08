This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In North Carolina

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants with the best burritos in each state, based on reviews and feedback from locals and tourists. According to the site:

"Burritos are a classic Mexican dish, invented over 100 years ago by Juan Méndez, a street vendor in Chihuahua, Mexico. There's a flavor combination to suit nearly everyone's taste buds, making burritos one of the most popular Mexican dishes."

So which restaurant serves up North Carolina's best burrito?

Mountain Burrito

Located in Morganton, Mountain Burrito lives up to its name by crafting the best burritos you can find in the Tar Heel State. Whether you're a meat-lover or living the plant-based life, you can design your perfect burrito with the variety of fresh ingredients available at this spot that one reviewer said served the "best naked burrito I've ever had."

Mountain Burrito is located at 408 West Fleming Drive in Morganton.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best burrito in North Carolina:

"'The only thing wrong with Mountain Burrito is that there are too many things to choose from to put on your burrito — and they are all good,' wrote one reviewer. It's certainly not a bad problem to have!

Made from local ingredients, Mountain Burrito offers a build-your-own burrito option. The naked burrito is also a popular choice."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s report to see where you can find the best burrito in each state.