Georgia Father, Child Forced Off Plane For 'Violating Federal Law'

By Logan DeLoye

August 9, 2022

Commercial airliner in flight
Photo: Getty Images

An Atlanta native and his daughter were flying back to Georgia after spending time at Disney World when something very unexpected occurred. According to WSB-TV, Chrisean and Rayana Rose were "forced off" of a Frontier flight because Rayana sat on Chrisean's lap instead of in her assigned seat. The Spirit flight on the way to Orlando did not enforce this policy, and Rayana sat on her fathers lap without any repercussion. On the Frontier flight back to Georgia, a flight attended told Chrisean that he could be arrested if he did not tell his child to sit in her own seat.

Rayana, just 25 months old, did not understand the policy and fussed when told to sit in her own seat.

“She’s a small kid; she’s nervous. I explained to the flight attendant that this is only our first time traveling and she’s a little bit nervous,” Chrisean shared with WSB-TV. After Rayana refused to sit in a seat, the plane returned to the gate and the two had to exit the aircraft. Frontier airlines released a statement regarding the incident that detailed their strict policy.

“It is an FAA requirement that all passengers over the age of 24 months must be buckled into their own seat for takeoff and landing. The parent refused to comply and therefore was asked to exit the aircraft with the child.”

After getting kicked off the Frontier flight, Chrisean purchased a Delta flight the next morning and Rayana was allowed to sit on his lap the entire duration of the trip.

